Ameresco Sunel Energy SA starts construction on Greek solar

Ameresco Sunel Energy SA announced its role in the construction of Lightsource bp’s 560 MWp Enipeas solar project in Greece. This flagship project, one of the largest solar sites in Europe, underscores Greece’s commitment to sustainable energy and economic resilience. Ameresco Sunel Energy SA is a joint venture between Ameresco, Inc., a leading cleantech integrator specialising in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Sunel Group, an international leading solar photovoltaics (PV) EPC contractor. The joint venture has successfully secured a contract to construct the Enipeas project for Lightsource bp, marking a notable advancement in Greece’s solar energy sector.

Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, started its operations in the United Kingdom in 2010, and has since developed an installed capacity exceeding 9.5 GW of solar projects across 19 markets.

The Enipeas project is located in the regions of Larissa and Fthiotida and it is expected to reach completion within 18 to 24 months. The project comprises two clusters: Skopia, a 400 MWp southern cluster and Kalithea, a 160 MWp northern cluster, where nearly 970 000 PV modules will be installed. Upon completion, the project is expected to generate 0.90 TWh of electricity annually, powering 225 000 households and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 379 kt per year.

“The 560 MWp Enipeas project contributes substantially to create a more sustainable future for Greece as it will provide affordable, secure, and cleaner energy and will support the country’s decarbonisation goals and energy independence. We are excited to partner with Ameresco Sunel Energy SA on Enipeas, one of the largest clean energy projects of its kind in Europe”, said Natalia Paraskevopoulou, Lightsource bp Head of Country for Greece. “Additionally, the Enipeas project will contribute to boosting the local economy. The presence of workers and contractors will drive demand for housing, groceries, and other local services, generating additional income for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

As the EPC Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) provider, Ameresco Sunel Energy SA is dedicated to ensuring the project's success through sustainable practices. Ameresco Sunel Energy SA is deeply committed to supporting local communities through this project, having already hired several local contractors and service providers, including a local civil contractor, community liaison officer, security guards, environmental subcontractors, water supply services, aggregates, and concrete supplies as well as a welfare cleaner. Ameresco Sunel Energy SA has rented several accommodations in Skopia Village for project personnel and provided two tractors to the communities of Skopia and Kallithea. The team plans to further boost local employment by hiring additional workers, security guards, and subcontractors for various construction and infrastructure related jobs.

“Our efforts align with Lightsource bp’s commitment of delivering cleaner, more secure energy while using local talent as much as possible for Greece,” said George Sakellaris, CEO at Ameresco. “We’re excited to work with the Lightsource bp -team in supporting the country’s decarbonization and energy independence goals as well as the local economy.”

"We are thrilled to be part of the Enipeas Solar PV Project. This collaboration with Ameresco and Lightsource bp highlights our commitment to accelerating the transition to renewable energy in Greece” said Konstantinos Zygouras, CEO of Sunel Group. "Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality EPC services that will make a lasting impact on the local community and environment."

