COWI and Better Energy sign solar PPA

COWI, a consulting firm specialising in engineering, has signed a 10 year power purchase agreement with Better Energy. Through the PPA, COWI Denmark contributed to a new solar farm, from which it will offtake green energy.

The new 70 GWh solar park located close to Hoby in Lolland Municipality. The solar farm is now grid-connected and will generate the same amount of green energy corresponding to the electricity and will gneneate the same amount of electricity consumption as 43 000 Danes.

While the power from Hoby is accounted for through PPAs, local companies from Lolland will soon have a unique opportunity to buy locally produced green power. Better Energy and Lolland Municipality have entered into an agreement to give local companies the first opportunity to purchase a long-term supply of affordable and reliable green electricity.

Previously, Better Energy has engaged COWI as a trusted consultant partner in the development and engineering phases of several of its solar park projects. The PPA is another opportunity for the two companies to drive the transition to renewable energy with projects that target increased biodiversity and create value for neighbouring communities. Strategic partnerships with like-minded companies are essential to Better Energy’s approach to creating new green energy across Europe.

“We’re very pleased to welcome COWI to a growing number of Better Energy partners and even more pleased with their contribution to a new solar park,” said Mikkel Thorup, Director of PPAs at Better Energy. “A PPA is not only a choice to move toward more sustainable business practices, it also directly contributes to the transition to green energy.”

