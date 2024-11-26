Examination period for East Yorkshire Solar Farm has ended

On Thursday 21 November 2024, the six-month examination period for the East Yorkshire Solar Farm Development Consent Order (DCO) came to an end. The Examining Authority (ExA), appointed by the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), has three months to submit a report with its recommendations to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband MP. The Secretary of State then has a further three-months to reach a decision which is expected by the end of May 2025.

The 400 MW East Yorkshire Solar Farm is a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) situated between the villages of Gribthorpe, Spaldington, Wressle, and the town of Howden. BOOM Power introduced their initial proposal during the start of their community engagement events held in October 2022. Reaching the close of examination is a milestone which edges BOOM Power closer to the project finish line. If approved, the solar farm would connect to the National Grid at the Drax substation in North Yorkshire.

Furthermore, BOOM Power are not stopping there as they also announced the submission of their second NSIP, Fenwick Solar Farm. The scheme is situated on land to the east of Fenwick, north of the City of Doncaster, neighbouring the town of Askern and the smaller villages of Moss, Topham and Sykehouse. Solar PV modules will generate low carbon electricity, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) will be installed allowing the storage, export, and import of electricity to and from the National Electricity Transmission System (NETS). This will assist in the balancing of the grid during peak times. The scheme will deliver enough carbon-free electricity to power approximately 75 000 homes, which is important at a time of increased energy insecurity and will also contribute to the UK government’s target of reaching a net-zero carbon electricity grid by 2035 and an overall net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

Mark Hogan, Founder, commented: “I am delighted to see the examination period reach an end for East Yorkshire Solar Farm and look forward to moving to the next stage of the DCO process. It is a brilliant project that will strengthen the UK’s energy security. Similarly, the team alongside our consultants have worked tirelessly to bring the Fenwick Solar Farm to fruition. Fenwick will help to meet the urgent need for a secure, affordable, and decarbonised UK electricity system. These two projects will collectively make a vast imprint on addressing the issue of climate change.”

Rob Smith, Head of NSIP Development, stated: “having worked on the East Yorkshire Solar Farm scheme from inception to application, I am exceptionally proud of the quality and evolution of our proposed design. The integration of the project into the landscape is always a challenge with larger schemes, however, new permissive paths, generous set off buffers of up to 120 ft, and Public Right of Ways have been incorporated to minimise the visual impacts. The Fenwick Solar Farm scheme is similar in our goals of integrating it into the local environment with minimal impact. This scheme also incorporates battery storage which the UK grid desperately needs to smooth out peak demand. Working with a skilled design and planning team, BOOM Power have yet again developed a design proposal which aims to reduce the impacts of the scheme on the local communities and environment.”

