Sonnedix acquires 136 MWp solar PV portfolio from Qualitas Energy

Sonnedix has acquired a 136 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio in Spain from Qualitas Energy.

The portfolio consists of 169 solar PV plants located across the country. All plants are in operations since 2007 – 2014 and are under the Spanish regulatory regime.

“We are truly proud of this operation, one of the most important in recent years, which undoubtedly reinforces our positioning and consolidation in Spain as a leading independent renewable energy producer,” affirmed Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix. “This acquisition demonstrates our capacity and dedication to powering the energy transition in the country – where we started our journey in 2009, and where today we have a total capacity of over 1.4 GW – expanding our portfolio of projects and building relationships with partners like Qualitas Energy, who share our vision of a future where renewable energy leads, improving the lives of our communities.”

“We are delighted to have a partner such as Sonnedix, which accompanies us in our mission to decarbonise the global economy, and we are proud to continue helping to consolidate the Spanish energy market. Furthermore, this transaction demonstrates our purchasing, financing, and operational optimisation capabilities, and allows us to further strengthen our business strategy,” said Iñigo Olaguíbel, Founding Partner and CEO of Qualitas Energy.

Sonnedix’s global platform spans across 10 countries, reaching over 8 GW of total capacity. In Spain, where the renewable energy producer is present since 2009, they reached an operational capacity of over 770 MW, and more than 850 MW in projects under construction and various phases of development. Sonnedix continues expanding its global portfolio through the acquisition and development of projects in Spain and other OECD markets.

In addition, Qualitas Energy, which has more than 16 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, recently announced the launch of its fifth flagship fund, Q-Energy V (QE V), with which it will primarily invest across Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Poland, targeting renewable energy assets in operation and under development. In November 2022, the vehicle held a first close of more than €1.1 billion.

On this transaction, Sonnedix was advised by Pérex-Llorca (fiscal, legal) and G-advisory (technical). Qualitas Energy was advised by Santander (financial), and Gómez-Acebo y Pombo (legal).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.