Océalia and TSE to develop agrivoltaic projects

The Océalia Cooperative Group and TSE, a leading player in agrivoltaics in France, have signed an agreement for the co-development of agrivoltaic projects in the Cooperative's territory.

Océalia and TSE have signed a partnership aimed at deploying 500 MWp of agrivoltaic solutions across the Cooperative's territory within 10 years. Ultimately, this capacity will represent the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of nearly 120 000 households, while reconciling agricultural production and the energy transition.

This partnership will be managed by a dedicated company whose purpose will be to develop and operate TSE's agrivoltaic installations. The Cooperative's members will thus benefit from the economic returns of the joint development company, and the region, including local authorities, will benefit from the added value of the new assets.

For Océalia, this partnership is fully-aligned with its CAP 2030 strategy, whose primary ambition is to create value for its members. Enabling farmers to generate supplementary income through renewable energy production, while preserving the agricultural potential of the land and its food-producing function, the project is a major lever for farm performance and resilience.

This approach is particularly important in intermediate zones where economic flexibility is more limited and irrigation possibilities are often restricted. In these areas, the effects of climate change – water stress, yield variability, and extreme weather events – weigh heavily on the viability of farms. Agrivoltaics therefore constitutes a concrete tool for adaptation and resilience, serving the sustainability of agricultural systems.

Committing to this project thus helps secure the future of regional agriculture. Partnering with a reliable and leading company in Western France also allows for controlled development across the entire territory, adapted to the diversity of production, landscapes, and local dynamics. Participating in a joint venture also demonstrates its strong commitment to the success of its members' projects and its desire to control the value chain.

Denis Mathé, President of Océalia, said: “Océalia is committed to this partner-ship with optimism and a sense of responsibility, serving our local communities. With our teams, we will be particularly vigilant in ensuring fair compensation for our Cooperative Members and prioritising the agricultural use of the land.”

TSE welcomes this ‘win-win’ partnership, which further strengthens its ties with the agricultural sector and its key players, particularly in Western France. It's a win for the region through the added value, a win for farmers thanks to supplementary income and the implementation of protection solutions against agro-climatic challenges, and finally, a win through the production of local, carbon-free electricity.

The agrivoltaics advocated and developed by TSE aligns perfectly with the APER Law and its implementing decrees. It enables the simultaneous production of green, carbon-free, sovereign, and affordable electricity and sustainable agricultural production by supporting and ensuring the long-term viability of farmland through its innovative solutions.

Bertrand Drouot l’Hermine, Deputy Managing Director of TSE, added: “This partnership with a key player in western France will allow TSE to offer its proven agrivoltaic solutions, whose dual purpose is to support the agricultural sector and produce competitive French electricity. The added value for the region, the supplementary income, and the agrivoltaic services provided to farmers are the strengths of this collaboration. Océalia is once again demonstrating its commitment to its members and the agroclimatic transition. Together, we will invest in farmers and develop projects that enable the simultaneous production of local, carbon-free energy and agricultural output. This isn't just talk; the agrivoltaics we're developing will help ensure the long-term viability of farms. More broadly, we'll take concrete action to promote the self-sufficiency of French agriculture, as well as our energy and strategic sovereignty, through low-cost, carbon-free electricity that benefits end consumers, including residents and businesses.”

Océalia and TSE will work together on all stages of the projects.

