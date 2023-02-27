Sonnedix signs an 11 year PPA for 50 MW Spanish solar PV plant

Sonnedix has signed an 11 year renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with one of the main energy groups in Europe.

The renewable energy will be produced by Sonnedix Bonete, a 50 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant acquired by Sonnedix at the end of 2021, located in the province of Albacete, Castilla-La-Mancha, Spain.

The PPA has commenced at the beginning of 2023 and will have a total duration of 11 years.

“We are very proud of providing green electricity to energy companies of great presence in the Iberian Peninsula, a market of great importance for Sonnedix,” said Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix. “With over a decade of sustainable growth, we are positioned as a leading independent solar producer, and we continue expanding our renewable platform not just in Spain but also in Portugal, where we set foot in 2021 with the acquisition of a 262 MW portfolio.”

Sonnedix currently has a total capacity of over 1.3 GW in Spain, including a development pipeline of over 660 MW. The renewable energy producer entered the Portuguese market in 2021 through the acquisition of a 262 MW solar PV portfolio, comprised of seven solar PV plants in advanced development and construction stages.

On this transaction, Sonnedix was advised by Watson Farley & Williams (legal).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.