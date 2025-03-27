Q ENERGY has announced the construction of the Cahuzac sur Adour solar park in the Gers region, France.

Once operational, this 8.5 MWp photovoltaic (PV) power plant will provide 4900 people with green energy and avoid the emission of 2600 tpy of CO 2 .

Between 1993 and 2019, the plot was used for crushing and sieving materials. After its conversion, the future focus has changed to sustainable energy production and nature preservation.

Q ENERGY has accompanied the development of this green energy facility with a broader environmental approach, including adjusting fences to allow small animals to pass through, installing amphibian barriers, planting a hedge, and sowing the site once construction was complete.

Another measure is the re-profiling of an earthen embankment in favour of the bee-eater, a wild bird. The enclosed, and therefore quiet, location of the site, combined with insect-friendly vegetation management and the preservation of old trees, will make the site even more attractive for the reintroduction of the bee-eater. In addition, wintering places for reptiles, amphibians, and saproxylid insects will be created. Finally, information panels are planned for the nearby Sentier de l’Adour hiking trail.

Véronique Sauzay, Regional Solar Manager at Q ENERGY, responded: “This project is the result of close and intensive collaboration with authorities and local elected officials. We are proud to support the strategy of the Occitanie region to become an energy-positive region by 2050.”

