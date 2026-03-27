Qair accelerates growth in Poland with full commissioning of ‘Beehive’ solar portfolio

Qair, an independent European renewable energy company, has reached two milestones in Poland: the full commissioning of its ‘Beehive’ solar portfolio and the securing of PLN 350 million (approximately €80 million) in financing from Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) under Poland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan for projects totalling 203 MW.

These achievements position Qair as a key player in Poland’s renewable energy landscape and underscore the group’s ambition to driving Europe’s energy transition through its local experts.

Qair has commissioned its Beehive portfolio: a 14.6 MW solar project comprising 13 photovoltaic farms strategically located across Poland. The project’s name and concept symbolise the integration of multiple smaller energy sources into a cohesive system, working in synergy to generate energy locally.

The Beehive project exemplifies Qair’s ability not only to benefit the national energy grid, but also to respond to the energy needs of local communities, embodying Qair’s multi-local approach.

Building on its momentum, Qair has secured PLN 350 million (€80 million) in financing from BGK, under the Energy Support Fund of Poland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, part of the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. The funding will support the construction of three new renewable energy projects, totalling 203 MW:

The 18 MW Jenków wind farm.

The 80 MW Wierzbica solar farm.

The 105 MW Grudziadz solar farm.

First constructions are set to begin in 2Q26, with commissioning expected in 2027.

By accessing this EU-supported funding, Qair strengthens its European growth strategy, demonstrating its ability to align local projects with continental energy transition objectives.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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