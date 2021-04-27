MYTILINEOS and Ellomay Solar to develop new Spanish solar project

MYTILINEOS S.A. (MYTILINEOS), through its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit, has announced a new agreement with Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s subsidiary, Ellomay Solar S.L.U. (Ellomay Solar) for the EPC of a 28 MW solar project in Spain.

In addition to the EPC, the ancillary facilities for injecting power into the grid and performance of two years of operation and maintenance services are included in the contract. The RSD Business Unit is expected to complete the works under the EPC agreement within a period of 9 months from receipt of the Notice to Proceed. The early works commenced on 1 March 2021 and the Notice to Proceed is expected to be provided during May 2021. The agreement provides a fixed and lump-sum amount of €15.32 million for the complete execution and performance of the works as defined.

This is the second contract of MYTILINEOS with Ellomay Solar, as the Company has successfully delivered the EPC of the large-scale solar power plant ‘Talasol’, with an installed capacity of 300 MWp in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain. Talasol is one of the largest mega-projects built in Europe in the past year and the energisation of the plant took place in January 2021.

Furthermore, MYTILINEOS’ RSD Business Unit has signed an EPC agreement with EnfraGen, LLC (EnfraGen), for 10 projects of 12.5 MWp each (cumulative capacity of 125 MWp).

All projects are located in the central part of Chile and they are to be constructed in two phases starting from late April to late June 2021. The 10 projects are expected to be interconnected to the grid by January 2022. For this project, the RSD Business Unit has partnered with Elecnor S.A. The contract amounts to US$76.8 million.

MYTILINEOS’ RSD Business Unit is already established in Chile, having successfully delivered demanding projects and continues to expand in the Latin American market.

These new agreements are proving that the RSD Business Unit is recognised worldwide as a top-class EPC Contractor and a preferred associate to large international energy companies.

