Energiequelle sells solar park to Watt & Co

Energiequelle GmbH has sold Decize solar park to Watt & Co. The centrally located park in France has a total output of 14.7 MWp and has been built with 36 000 modules on approximately 15 ha. The project was developed by the French Energiequelle subsidiary P&T in co-operation with EREA Ingenierie. The park went into operation last year and has since supplied approximately 7000 two-person households with sustainably produced electricity.

Watt & Co is a family-owned project developer and investor focused primarily on the solar industry and has been active in this field for more than 10 years. Watt & Co operates a total of 60 MW of solar projects in France, with over 300 MW in the late phase of project development.

Julia Timm, Expert Project Sales at Energiequelle, is delighted with the successful sale: “We hope to establish a fruitful and long-term business relationship with Watt & Co. The collaboration was always constructive and very pleasant.”

The transaction was accompanied by Envinergy, and the legal representation on the part of Energiequelle is provided by Sterr Kölln & Partner.

In the last few years, Energiequelle has implemented 33 photovoltaic plants in Germany, Spain, and Italy. They currently manage 22 plants.

