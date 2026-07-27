ib vogt completes Tantangan solar power plant

ib vogt has begun commercial electricity generation at its Tantangan solar power plant in South Cotabato, the Philippines, following an energisation ceremony – less than one year after the project’s groundbreaking.

At 99 MWp, Tantangan Solar is ib vogt’s second solar project in Mindanao and one of the region’s most significant renewable energy developments to date, recognised as a key national priority project under the Philippines’ clean energy agenda. The plant is considerably larger than most solar projects in the Philippines, which traditionally range between 10 – 50 MWp. By integrating solar generation with bat-tery storage, ib vogt has delivered a dispatchable, near-baseload clean energy solution for a region where electricity demand structurally outstrips supply and grid reliability remains a persistent constraint.

Once fully operational, Tantangan solar is expected to generate more than 150 GWh of clean electricity annually – enough to power over 82 000 households – while avoiding more than 66 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

David Ludwig, CEO of ib vogt APAC, said: “Energising this project is a special milestone for ib vogt: it is our first solar-and-storage hybrid in Southeast Asia and the first of more than 500 MW of hybrid capacity we expect to have in operation and construction across the Philippines by the end of 2026. Reaching this point in Mindanao carries particular meaning for our team, because it is where we energised our first project in Asia. We will continue to focus on accelerating the rollout of our pipeline across the Philippines and Southeast Asia and thank our partners and stakeholders that have contributed to and enabled this success.”

Marat Zapparov, CEO of Pentagreen Capital, added: “Tantangan is a strong example of how fit-for-purpose credit capital can generate impact fast in ASEAN, unlocking the construction of high-quality renewable energy projects in the region. By providing subordinated financing alongside BII, we are delighted to support ib vogt in bringing this project from groundbreaking to energisation in under a year. This type of financing can help bridge the funding gap for high-quality developers in ASEAN while accelerating the expansion of clean energy capacity across the region.”

Rohit Anand, Managing Director and Head of Asia Infrastructure and Climate Direct Investments at BII, concluded: “The energisation of Tantangan is an important milestone that demonstrates ib vogt’s ability to deliver high-quality renewable energy projects at scale. As the UK’s development finance institution, we focus on supporting partnerships that help mobilise capital into clean energy infrastructure and accelerate the energy transition across Southeast Asia, as part of our new five-year strategy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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