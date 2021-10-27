Bruc awarded 100 MW of solar capacity in Spain

Bruc, the renewable energy group chaired by Juan Béjar and participated by the pension funds OPTrust and USS, has been awarded 100 MW of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy generation in the second auction for the granting of the economic regime of renewable energies called by the Secretariat of State of Energy, of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

The capacity granted to Bruc corresponds to several lots totalling 100 MW. These lots are part of the 5000 MW that the group currently has in its portfolio, out of which 100 MW are already in operation, 210 MW under construction, 544 MW about to start the construction phase, and the rest in different stages of development.

Juan Béjar, President of Bruc, states that “the prices reached in the auction show that renewable energies are the most structurally efficient mechanism to reduce the cost of energy and, of course, to contribute to the decarbonisation of the energy system.”

According to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, the auction has been resolved with an average price of €30.6/MWh for the 3300 MW awarded, €170.8/MWh less than the current average price in the wholesale market (€201.4/MWh).

The auction system is one of the actions decided by the Government of Spain to contain the rise in electricity prices, that is already having an impact in the bills paid by domestic and industrial consumers. In addition to taking part in auctions, renewable energy promoters contribute with their investments to stabilise the price of energy in the short, medium and long-term, since, in most cases, the companies sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) at an average price of 45 MWh and for an average period of 15 years.

