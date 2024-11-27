Innova Renewables energises Warwickshire solar park

On 30 October 2024, Innova energised Elms Farm solar park, a 27.8 MWp solar array located on land north of Wellesbourne, Warwickshire.

Elms Farm solar park was granted planning permission in August 2022 by Stratford-on-Avon District Council, with construction commencing in 2023. Now energised, the site will save more than 11 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

The site was acquired by Innova and Schroders Greencoat’s joint venture, ISG Renewables, on 13 May 2024, making it the third acquisition after Carn Nicholas solar park in April 2023 and Bicker FensSolar park in March 2024, both of which are also operational.

ISG Renewables also signed a 15-year corporate PPA with Anglian Water last month, providing them with traceable renewable power and supporting them to achieve net-zero carbon status by 2030.

Elms Farm is Innova’s third energisation in 2024, following Bicker Fen solar park in March and Stokeford Solar Park in July. It is also the fourth operational site in Innova’s current portfolio overall, with the first being Carn Nicholas in Swansea in early 2023.

Gordon Pope, Director of Project Delivery at Innova, said: “We are thrilled to announce the energisation of our fourth solar DNO level project. Following three previous successful energisations, however, this one hits differently.

“At Innova, we continually strive to improve our processes and build increasingly high-quality, impactful renewable energy sites across the UK. Elms Farm is the model of how Innova plan to deliver our solar DNO pipeline going forward.

“The site follows our new delivery processes of early engagement and full design with our supply chain, prior to any works starting on site. With partners at GEMEC and DNOC engaging in this process this has culminated in a seamless construction build, on time and on budget. The supply chain and our internal team, led by our PM Sara Vidal Clemares, should be proud of this result.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!