Lightsource bp begins construction of Spanish solar project

Lightsource bp has started the construction of its third project in Spain in 2021. The Torrubia plant, located in La Muela, municipality of Zaragoza, will have a total installed capacity of 49.96 MWp. The company plans to make an investment of more than €35 million, which will generate approximately 150 local jobs.

Lightsource bp continues to bring projects to construction in Aragon, a strategic focus for its growth in Spain. With Torrubia, the company already has eight photovoltaic (PV) plants in this region: the Barrica group composed of two solar plants located in Teruel, with a total capacity of 100 MW, and Vendimia, a cluster of five solar plants located in the province of Zaragoza with a total capacity of 247 MW.

Fernando Roger, Country Head of Lightsource bp Spain, said: “The start of the construction of Torrubia marks another milestone in our growth in Spain, showing our confidence in the country as a strategic market for the development and promotion of solar energy in Europe. In addition, this plant becomes a testimony to our financial strength, experience in the delivery of projects and commitment to continue decarbonising the Spanish energy market in line with the ambitious objectives established by the government’s climate and energy strategy.”

Torrubia will be built taking into account the characteristics of the territory, respecting and promoting local biodiversity. Species of shrubs such as thyme and rosemary will be planted that will also reduce the visual alteration of the environment improving local flora at the same time. The perimeter fence has been designed to allow the passage of small fauna; making Torrubia a natural sanctuary protected from predators. Finally, the company will leave an area of 8.26 ha. fallow, which will constitute a feeding habitat and refuge for steppe birds.

