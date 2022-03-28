Lightsource bp and Envision Digital announce partnership

Envision Digital International Pte Ltd (Envision Digital), a Singapore-headquartered global artificial intelligence and internet of things (AIoT) software leader for net zero, and global solar developer Lightsource bp, have announced a multi-year, global partnership to accelerate the growth and optimisation of solar power, in the fight against climate change.

Lightsource bp is targeting the development of 25 GW of solar power projects globally by 2025 delivering renewable power at scale, and with the urgency the climate crisis requires. Through the partnership and the advanced analytics from Envision Digital’s AIoT platform, Lightsource bp will be able to gain data-driven insights to enable automation, efficiency, value and ultimately, substantial volumes of additional low-carbon power.

The partnership will see Lightsource bp leveraging Envision Digital’s AIoT platform to optimise the performance and operation of their solar assets. Lightsource bp recognises Envision Digital’s unique expertise in AIoT and digital transformation, and has selected Envision to be its advanced analytics partner for its existing and rapidly growing portfolio of solar projects globally.

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director of Envision, said: “As the global AIoT software leader for net zero, Envision Digital continues to focus on partnerships. We see a lot of synergies with Lightsource bp and our teams are rapidly deploying and scaling technology to power the energy transition together.” Lightsource bp is a 50:50 joint venture with global energy major bp. By leveraging this partnership with Envision Digital, as well as more than a decade of solar experience, the company expects to be able to deliver greater value at scale and enact a real change on the global energy landscape. The 247 MW Vendimia project in Spain started generating low-cost power in June 2021. The site created 600 jobs during construction and provides a snapshot of the benefits solar can provide to the economy and the climate.

“Deploying solar power at pace means making the most of projects once they are up and running. It is not just about the cost of capital and your project execution. Lightsource bp has an exceptional reputation on both fronts and once all that hard work is done, we do not want to waste a single photon,” said Nick Boyle, Group CEO, Lightsource bp.

“The partnership with Envision Digital gives us an anatomical level of insight on our assets to optimise them remotely and drive improvements,” he added.

Envision Digital’s proprietary AIoT operating system, EnOS™, currently supports more than 360 GW of clean energy assets globally. As the partnership develops, and as global governments and corporations quicken net zero discussions, both companies will explore additional opportunities to drive value across Lightsource bp’s expanding portfolio of solar power projects globally.

