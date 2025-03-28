Renewable Power Capital acquires onshore wind and solar development business

Renewable Power Capital (RPC), a pan-European renewables company, has acquired the Swedish and Finnish onshore wind and solar development business of Njordr AS, the Nordic renewable power subsidiary of Vanir Green Industries AS (VGI).

The transaction includes 22 early-stage onshore wind and solar power projects with a potential for up to 1.9 GW of total installed capacity. The acquisition enhances RPC’s full scope capabilities through the integration of Njordr’s experienced project developers within RPC to create a skilled team driving clean energy projects in the Nordics.

Cordelia Forth, Head of Development, Renewable Power Capital, commented: “The Nordics have been a priority market for RPC since our inception. As such, we are thrilled to be gaining the expertise of Njordr as we continue to develop vital infrastructure in the region.”

Per Meijer, SVP Development Nordics, Renewable Power Capital, added: “It has been excellent working alongside Njordr on this acquisition and this addition of their team – and track record of project origination and delivery – will only strengthen RPC’s position in a market with commitments to the energy transition.”

VGI Managing Partner and Njordr Director, Anders Hærland, responded: “Vanir Green Industries and Njordr have had a strategy of taking early positions within renewable power in the Nordic region to support energy transition and the creation of new green industries. The divestment to RPC is the third transaction in less than two years where we realise value from our project pipelines and a further validation of the work done by the Njordr team in co-operation with local stakeholders.”

Niclas Erkenstål, the CEO of Njordr, observed: “We have progressed an attractive portfolio of renewable power projects in Sweden and Finland. Now, strengthened by the capabilities and experience within RPC, we are enthusiastic about together meeting the rapidly growing demand for renewable energy throughout Sweden and Finland.”

Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities acted as Financial Advisors to Njordr AS in the transaction. Advokatfirmaet BAHR was Legal Adviser and Capient AS was Strategic Capital Markets and Communication Adviser to Njordr AS and VGI.

