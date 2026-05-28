Watson Farley & Williams advises PARQ energy on acquisition of solar project

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised PARQ energy GmbH on its acquisition of a 56.6 MWp solar park project in Brandenburg, Germany.

WFW will also advise PARQ energy on the further development of the project.

PARQ energy is an integrated project developer and independent renewable energy producer based in Hamburg. It is involved in all phases of the value chain, from securing land and project development through to financing, transaction management, and construction, all the way to the long-term operation of plants. Since its foundation in 2023, it has developed projects with a total installed capacity of around 200 MW.

The multidisciplinary WFW Germany team that advised PARQ energy was led by Hamburg Corporate Partner, Dr Wolfram Böge, and Managing Associate, Marian Henkes, supported by Transaction Lawyer, Stephanie Groß, Managing Associate, Sarah Wolf, and Associate, Richard Wichmann.

Regulatory advice was provided by Hamburg Partner, Dr F. Maximilian Boemke, Senior Associate, Dr Philipp Kleiner, as well as Associates, Leonard Wolckenhaar and Dr Ruwen Fritsche. Frankfurt Counsel, Manuel Rustler, advised on tax matters, whilst Hamburg Partner, Sebastian Baum, and Senior Associate, Josephina Knauf, provided real estate expertise.

Dr Wolfram Böge commented: “We are delighted to have once again advised PARQ energy. With this latest acquisition, the company continues its rapid growth in the German solar market. Thanks to our well-established relationship with PARQ energy and our market-leading combination of M&A and regulatory expertise, we were able to provide our client with optimal value.”

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