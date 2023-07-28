Freeths advises ENGIE on contract for solar-and-storage project

National law firm, Freeths, has advised ENGIE Global Energy Management & Sales on a power purchase and optimisation services contract for one of the UK’s first debt-funded co-located solar and battery storage projects.

The project is being developed by DIF Capital Partners and ib vogt GmbH. Together with ENGIE’s partner, Arenko Group, the parties have achieved a significant milestone in the UK energy sector.

The deal will see ENGIE offtake power from a 55 MW solar farm and provide battery optimisation services to a co-located battery energy storage system over a period of 10 years.

Freeths is one of few UK law firms with a dedicated Clean Energy, Waste & Sustainability practice and acts for some of the UK’s major clean energy companies – developers, investors, contractors, aggregators, utilities, and other energy suppliers – advising across a wide range of technologies including onshore wind, EV charging infrastructure, energy-from-waste, green hydrogen, alternative fuels, renewable heat, grid connections, and electricity networks, as well as solar and battery storage.

The Freeths legal team was led by Managing Associate, Liam O’Flynn.

O’Flynn said: “A significant move for co-located projects in the UK, this is an incredible achievement; we’re proud and delighted to have supported the ENGIE team on this complex and pioneering route to market contract in the UK clean energy sector and look forward to using our sector capabilities to continue our work with ENGIE.”

