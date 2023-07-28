Matrix Renewables closes a framework agreement for First Solar technology

First Solar and Matrix Renewables have announced a framework agreement to procure approximately 2.1 GW of advanced film modules. The modules, which will be delivered between 2024 – 2027, will power Matrix projects in the US and Spain.

“We are thrilled to be working with First Solar to supply our projects in the US market, and a number of our Spanish projects, with responsibly produced ultra-low carbon PV modules and setting the bar for environmental, social, and governance standards in solar manufacturing and sourcing,” said Luis Sabate, President at Matrix. “With this deal, we’re getting access to solar technology without compromising on competitiveness or performance. We are proud of the role that our procurement standards play in driving change in the industry value chain, and the size of this deal demonstrates the strength of our commitment.”

