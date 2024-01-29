Trilantic Europe acquires stake in AEROCOMPACT Group

Trilantic Europe, a leading European private equity firm with a dedicated energy transition strategy, has acquired a 60% stake in AEROCOMPACT Group, a leading supplier of solar mounting solutions specialising in the development, production, and distribution of substructures for mounting photovoltaic modules. This investment will accelerate the company’s growth plan internationally, leveraging its strong growth momentum, and the quality of its solar mounting solutions. Founder, Mathias Muther, will remain a significant shareholder with a 40% stake in the company through his private foundation. The transaction will leave AEROCOMPACT with a flexible and strong capital structure to invest in growth in the coming years.

AEROCOMPACT is a dynamic pioneer of the energy transition and aims to become a global player in the solar industry. The products of the company with roots in Vorarlberg, Austria, are already installed in more than 60 countries around the world.

Mathias Muther, Founder of AEROCOMPACT, said: “Our strong growth trajectory since the company was founded around 10 years ago shows that there is enormous potential in our products and engineering services. The entry of Trilantic Europe opens up the opportunity to accelerate our growth plan to expand our international market presence and seek potential acquisitions even further. Thanks to the international reach of our new shareholder Trilantic Europe, both in the renewable energy sector and in the capital market, we can pursue this goal with full vigour. We are very pleased about this extremely positive milestone for our company.”

Vittorio Pignatti-Morano, Chairman of Trilantic Europe, commented: “We have been impressed by the quality of AEROCOMPACT’s solar mounting solutions, the growth momentum shown across all its current markets, and the enthusiasm and vision of the entire team. Through our partnership with AEROCOMPACT, we are confident we can accelerate growth even further and create a truly international champion in the solar mounting space, while also delivering on our investment sustainability commitments.”

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant authorities. AEROCOM-PACT was supported by the investment bank William Blair and the Austrian corporate finance boutique Turnkey Finance from Bregenz, while Trilantic Europe was advised by Lazard.

