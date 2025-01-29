Ecoenergy expands solar portfolio in Romania

Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd, a European independent power producer specialising in renewable energy, has announced that its solar photovoltaic project has been connected to the electricity grid in Romania.

The project, Scurtu Mare, has an installed capacity of approximately 55 MWdc. It is owned 100% by Econergy International Ltd and gradual electricity injection into the grid has commenced. Commercial electricity sales are expected to begin in the early weeks of February 2025.

The Scurtu Mare project is Econergy Group's third connected project in Romania, strengthening the group's position in the country's renewable energy sector. With approximately 300 MW of connected projects, 370 MW under construction, and over 500 MW expected to begin construction this year, Econergy continues to deliver growth in the country.

Eyal Podhorzer, CEO and Co-Founder of Econergy, commented: “The connection of Scurtu Mare is just the beginning for 2025. This year will bring continued momentum and growth, building on the milestones of 2024.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.