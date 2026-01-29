ABO Energy completes sale of three solar projects in France

ABO Energy has completed the sale of three solar projects in France with a total capacity of 85 MWp.

The income and cash inflows from the three projects will be spread across the fiscal years 2024 to 2027. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase prices.

A portfolio comprising two projects – Presnoy (26.25 MWp) and Nargis (14.96 MWp) – was sold on a turnkey basis to the French independent power producer (IPP), Tenergie. Located in the Loiret region, both projects were awarded a contract for difference by the French state via the tendering process and are set to be commissioned in 2026. This marks the third transaction between ABO Energy and Tenergie within the past three years.

The third project recently sold by ABO Energy is the solar park Bonny-sur-Loire (43.68 MWp), also located in Loiret. Buyer of the project rights is the French company, CVE. The transaction was completed in record time, building on a previous portfolio sale as well as another photovoltaic project sale to CVE earlier in 2025. Like Presnoy and Nargis, Bonny-sur-Loire has secured a public contract for difference. It is set to be commissioned in 2029.

Dr Thomas Treiling, Managing Director at ABO Energy, commented: “ABO Energy has always focused on long-term partnerships and these sales mark another milestone in our development of solar energy in France. We are happy to work with our trusted partners towards our common goal of an eco-friendly energy supply with a steadily growing share of renewables.”

In France, ABO Energy had originally developed, financed, and built only wind projects before entering the solar market in 2017. The developer commissioned its first solar park, Rouillac, in Nouvelle-Aquitaine in 2022. Currently, the French solar pipeline comprises ten projects with more than 190 MWp that already have a permit and are cleared of all appeals.

