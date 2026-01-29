R.Power contracts 470 GWh of Polish solar power with Cisco

R.Power S.A., a pan-European independent power producer (IPP) with a fast-growing, multi-technology portfolio, has entered into a long-term virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with worldwide technology leader, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Facilitated through Sustainability Roundtable Inc’s (SR Inc) Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), the agreement supports the development of four new solar projects located in Poland: Wydartowo, Biezyce, Ostrzeniewo III, and Nowy Zagór III, with a total contracted volume of 470 GWh.

The partnership demonstrates Cisco’s commitment to advancing renewable energy access through a range of projects. The 15-year VPPA, targeting a commercial operation date (COD) in 2027, represents a milestone in expanding solar capacity and strengthening Europe’s renewable energy landscape. It will help accelerate progress towards increasing use of clean energy in the carbon-intensive Poland electrical grid. The projects represent purchaser-caused renewable energy capacity, directly enabled by Cisco’s long-term commitment under the VPPA.

Jim Boyle, CEO of SR Inc, commented: “Cisco’s leadership reflects the growing role of global enterprises in catalysing regional renewable energy development. This agreement showcases how corporate buyers can drive impact through diversified, high-quality clean energy investments.”

Evan Scott Brown, Renewable Energy & Utilities Manager, Cisco, added: “We are proud to support the growth of renewable energy in Europe through this partnership. This agreement not only aligns with Cisco’s commitment to powering a more resilient energy future, but also directly supports operational needs, including the expansion of our lab facilities in Krakow. This collaboration is a powerful example of how partnership can increase clean energy access while providing business value.”

Rafal Hajduk, Chief Commercial Officer, R.Power S.A., concluded: “Partnering with Cisco reinforces R.Power’s position as a leading multi-technology renewable energy producer in Central Europe. Cisco’s long-term commitment directly enables new solar capacity in Poland and supports the wider adoption of clean energy underway across the region.”

R.Power S.A., headquartered in Warsaw, is one of Europe’s leading multi-technology IPPs, with a rapidly expanding pipeline of solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects across the continent. The company develops, builds, and operates large scale clean energy assets and is driving the deployment of new renewable capacity in Central Europe. Its collaboration with Cisco through SR Inc’s NZCB will further accelerate Poland’s adoption of clean energy while delivering tangible environmental and economic benefits to local communities.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!