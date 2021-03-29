Sonnedix acquires Spanish solar portfolio

Sonnedix, the global solar independent power producer (IPP), has completed the acquisition of a 5.1 MW portfolio of operating assets from Diversis Energía, S.L., and Grupo Enerpal.

The portfolio is comprised of two ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) plants located in Spain. Both plants are under the Spanish regulatory regime and have been in operations since 2008 and 2006 respectively.

Sonnedix currently has a total controlled capacity of over 4 GW across eight countries. In Spain, the company has 138 projects in operations, with a total capacity of 361 MW.

On this transaction, Sonnedix was advised by Eversheds Sutherland (legal due diligence and SPA negotiation), Vector Renewables (technical due diligence), and E&Y (tax and fiscal due diligence). On the sellers’ side, Colliers introduced the opportunity.

