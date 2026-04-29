Sonnedix starts operations of its 40 MW solar photovoltaic project in the UK

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy company with 12 GW of total capacity, has commenced operations (COD) at Sonnedix Gammaton, a 40 MW solar photovoltaic project in North Devon and the company’s first large scale solar plant to come into operation in the UK.

The project is strategically located adjacent to Alverdiscott power station, offering strong grid infrastructure and the potential for future co-location opportunities as Sonnedix continues to optimise and hybridise its portfolio.

Sonnedix Gammaton will generate 42 GWh of renewable electricity each year –enough to power more than 11 000 households with 100% clean energy and avoid the emision of 15 700 tpy of CO 2 e.

The project is among five Sonnedix projects to secure contracts in the UK’s AR4 and AR5 Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation rounds. The CfD framework plays a key role in enabling investment in low-cost renewable energy and supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, commented: “Achieving COD at Sonnedix Gammaton is an important milestone in the development of our UK portfolio. Not only will it be a significant contributor of clean electricity, helping the UK meet its decarbonisation and energy security goals, but this site also enhances our ability to deliver customers with reliable, consistently affordable energy.”

Other Sonnedix projects expected to come online soon in the UK include the 120 MW Cowley Complex in County Durham and Sonnedix Gonerby in Lincolnshire. In total, during 1H26, Sonnedix will bring 300 MW of large scale projects into operation in the country.

Sonnedix Gammaton has been designed to support the continued use of the land for agriculture. The design allows for sheep grazing and movement of cattle around and through the solar farm.

Rafael Curado-Molini Alvarez, Head of Growth for the UK, concluded: “At Sonnedix Gammaton, responsible development has been prioritised by thoughtfully integrating renewable energy generation with existing agricultural practices. Throughout the process, Sonnedix has worked closely with local stakeholders to ensure the project delivers lasting environmental benefits while making a positive and sustainable contribution to the surrounding community.”

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