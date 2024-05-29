Ib Vogt completes Polish PV project

International solar developer ib vogt has reached Provisional Acceptance Certification (PAC) for a 40 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Ziebice, Poland. The project has been delivering clean solar energy to the grid in December 2023 and passed all testing and requirements to commence full operation and reach the PAC milestone. Project Ziebice is ib vogt’s second project in Poland after Project Zamosc from 2022, bringing the portfolio in the country to a total of 175 MWp.

The solar farm is located in the lower Silesia Region of the Zabkowice District in the Ziebice Commune on 30 ha. of land. The project uses state-of-the-art bifacial modules on a southward facing substructure with a fixed tilt. With an average production of 43 GWh/y, the project generates enough energy to meet the average consumption of approximately 19 000 households. Project Ziebice will be able to save over 28 000 tpy of carbon dioxide (CO2). Next to the comprehensive environmental measures around the project, ib vogt has put a strong emphasis on health and safety practices, including an on-site training with the National Fire Brigade.

“Poland is aiming to reach 29 GW of installed solar capacity by the year 2030 and we are proud to contribute to the expansion of renewable energy in the country. We would like to congratulate all parties involved and thank our partners for their excellent work,” said Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt. “The completion of this project marks another step in bringing our extensive project pipeline in central and eastern Europe to reality.”

ib vogt is handling the Development, Financing, EPC, O&M, and Asset Management for the project.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.