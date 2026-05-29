Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy break ground on solar project in Texas

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, and EPC contractor, SOLV Energy, have started construction on the Tormes Solar project, marked by a ground-breaking ceremony.

The ground-breaking ceremony brought together Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy, local officials, landowners, project partners, and community stakeholders to mark the beginning of major construction activities.

When commissioned, Tormes Solar will be a 457 MWdc photovoltaic (PV) solar facility located in Navarro County, approximately two miles southeast of Barry and west of Corsicana. The facility will represent over US$750 million in total investment in renewable energy infrastructure, systems, and the surrounding community.

During construction, Tormes Solar is expected to support approximately 450 local and regional jobs. Once operational, the project will provide clean, reliable power to the Texas grid while generating long-term tax revenue and landowner income in Navarro County.

Tormes Solar marks another significant step in Matrix Renewables’ US portfolio growth and underscores the company’s proven ability to bring large scale renewable energy projects into construction.

Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of U.S. for Matrix Renewables, noted: “We are proud to announce the construction of the Tormes Solar project and to continue investing in Texas communities that are helping to power the state’s and nation’s energy future. Texas continues to lead the nation in renewable energy, and projects like Tormes demonstrate how clean power can strengthen local economies, support landowners, and deliver reliable energy to meet growing demand.”

The project further expands the collaboration between Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy in Texas, with SOLV Energy serving as EPC contractor and bringing extensive experience in utility scale solar construction and operations across the US, following the commissioning of the Stillhouse Solar project in Bell County.

George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy, added: “Tormes marks the next step in a strong partnership between SOLV Energy and Matrix Renewables. Building on the success of Stillhouse Solar, this project reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality projects and making a positive impact in the communities where we work. We’re proud to help bring reliable, clean energy to Texas.”

In the US, Matrix owns over 8.7 GW of projects in operation and under development across ERCOT, CAISO, MISO, WECC, and SPP, and continues to expand its pipeline and team to capitalise on growing demand for renewable energy in the country. Globally, Matrix’s portfolio already surpasses 15.5 GW of solar power, battery storage, and green hydrogen projects.

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