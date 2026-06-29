Korkia receives environmental permit in Sweden

Korkia has reached a major development milestone in Sweden, as the Environmental Assessment Delegation (Miljöprövningsdelegationen) at the County Administrative Board of Dalarna has granted an environmental permit to Korkia Renewables Development Sweden AB for the construction and operation of the Smedjebacken renewable energy project.

The permit enables the development of a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant with a capacity of 150 MWp and a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) of 150 MW/600 MWh.

Once operational, the project is estimated to produce approximately 150 GWh of electricity annually and will provide a significant source of flexibility to the Swedish electricity system. The renewable electricity generated will be sufficient to meet the demand of tens of thousands of households in Sweden.

Matti Manner, Country Manager Sweden at Korkia, commented: “Receiving this environmental permit for our flagship project is a significant milestone for our Swedish operations. A legally binding environmental permit, together with a secured grid connection, provides a clear pathway towards ready-to-build status.”

In Sweden, large scale solar and battery storage projects require an environmental permit under the Swedish Environmental Code (Miljöbalken), granted by the County Administrative Board following environmental impact assessment and public consultation. Receiving the permit confirms the project meets all applicable environmental requirements and provides the legal basis for proceeding to construction.

The Smedjebacken permit is a significant achievement in the Swedish context: large scale solar projects of this scale remain relatively rare, and very few permits of comparable size have been approved across Scandinavia to date.

Hazim Sekic, CEO of Korkia Renewables Development Sweden AB, added: “We are pleased to advance this project, which reflects both the strength of our Swedish pipeline and our long-term commitment to the market. As Sweden’s energy system continues to transform, projects like this are key to enabling increased electrification and strengthening system resilience. Securing this permit is an important milestone, and we look forward to working closely with local partners to deliver sustainable and impactful solutions.”

Located in the Vilmoren forest area in Dalarna, a region in central Sweden, Smedjebacken is a flagship project in Korkia’s Swedish portfolio. The project will contribute meaningfully to Sweden’s electricity supply and support the country’s transition to a fossil-free energy system.

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