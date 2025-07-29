Cambridge Power sells co-located solar and battery scheme to AGR Renewables

Cambridge Power has sold a 70 MWp solar and 100 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) facility adjoining the Eaton Socon substation in Bedfordshire to AGR Renewables.

The solar installation will export up to 49.9 MW of clean, low-cost renewable electricity alongside 100 MW of grid balancing capacity from the battery facility, increasing stability on the national grid network.

The battery scheme was granted planning permission in 2023 and the solar scheme in early 2025. The project is expected to commence construction in August 2025.

The scheme includes substantial ecological and landscape improvements. The solar component is expected to result in a net biodiversity gain of over 100%, while the co-located BESS is projected to contribute a 71% net gain in biodiversity.

Since 2019, Cambridge Power, a Pigeon Group company, has secured planning approvals for 750 MW of renewable energy schemes and is working on the delivery of a pipeline exceeding 1 GW across the UK.

This sale follows the sale of the 29.9 MW fully consented battery storage scheme at Rutherglen in Scotland in November 2024 to FTSE-250 investor, NextEnergy.

Richard Stanton, Chairman of Cambridge Power, commented: “This is an exceptionally well-located and well-planned solar and battery scheme which has been developed by Cambridge Power over the last five years. It will provide an important contribution to the transition to net zero and the Government’s Clean Power 2030 objectives. Cambridge Power has worked closely with AGR, who will construct and operate the scheme. Our focus remains on the promotion of high-quality grid scale energy storage and renewable energy generation assets throughout the UK at such a critical time for energy infrastructure.”

Oliver Breidt, Founder of AGR, added: “The acquisition of Eaton Socon marks a significant milestone in AGR’s growth story. The assets complement AGR’s existing pipeline and further consolidate the company’s position as one of the fastest growing renewable energy developers in the country. AGR is planning to deliver the projects in line with its target of delivering 500 MW of operational solar and 1 GWh of BESS assets by end of 2026. AGR worked closely with Cambridge Power, the developers of the scheme, in what was a fruitful transaction for both parties.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!