Zelestra and EDP sign first-of-its-kind large scale hybrid solar and battery storage PPA in Spain

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused, renewable energy company, and EDP, a global energy company leader in the renewable energy sector, have signed, for the first time in the Spanish market, a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) which combines large scale solar and battery storage projects and technologies.

This agreement will allow Zelestra to build a project consisting of 170 MWdc of solar capacity and 400 MWh of battery storage located in Trujillo, Extremadura, Spain.

The hybrid structured product is designed to ensure that the battery can always be fully charged daily by the solar plant in all weather conditions, allowing EDP the flexibility to have clean energy outside of ‘normal solar hours’ and at traditionally high-demand, high-price periods of time. This solution will also contribute to reducing the intensity of CO 2 emissions during periods of peak power demand, helping to displace gas plants that typically operate during this time.

The total anticipated annual production in Trujillo will be in the region of 300 GWh, preventing over 40 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

