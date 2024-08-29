Hambach opencast mine steps towards renewable energy

The municipalities at the Hambach opencast mine are joining RWE in setting the course for the energy transition and investing in the expansion of renewables.

Neuland Hambach GmbH, which represents the interests of the surrounding municipalities of Elsdorf, Jülich, Kerpen, Merzenich, Niederzier, and Titz, has combined forces with RWE to establish the project company RWE Neuland Erneuerbare Energien GmbH & Co. KG.

The municipal authorities will hold 49% of the shares in the RWE Neuland solar farms, which went onto the grid at the Hambach opencast mine in recent months. They also have the option to acquire 49% of the shares in all future renewable energy projects at the Hambach opencast mine.

Boris Linden, Managing Director NEULAND HAMBACH GmbH, stated: “With this project company we are continuing the tradition of the opencast mine as an energy site and are beginning a new chapter at the same time. The municipalities around the opencast mine will benefit from the supply of solar electricity and the build-up of their own capacities. Simultaneously, investing in renewables also means investing in the future of Neuland Hambach.”

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “The expansion of renewables is proceeding according to plan in the Rhenish area – in the Hambach opencast mine and beyond. We believe it is important for the municipal authorities and the people living in the area to be involved. This collaboration with Neuland Hambach is an excellent example of how the area can participate in the energy transition.”

In the Hambach opencast mine, a total of 87 000 modules are currently generating about 50 million kWhr/y of solar electricity in an area the size of about 60 football fields (approximately 45 ha.). Together, the RWE Neuland Solarpark and the RWE Neuland 1 Solarpark plants deliver peak power of 47.2 MW, which represents enough green electricity to supply about 14 500 households per year. A battery storage system with a capacity of eight MWhr has also been installed in order to align the electricity feed-in even better with actual requirements. Just in time for the establishment of the new company, the second extension phase of the RWE Neuland 1 Solarpark was put into operation.

Following the exit from coal in 2030, the Hambach opencast mine will be developed into an attractive landscape that can be used in a variety of ways. The plans have been developed in close consultation with the neighbouring communities and with public input. These form the basis for the collaboration between RWE and Neuland Hambach in the further development of the region surrounding the opencast mine.

Andreas Heller, Mayor of Elsdorf and Chair of the Supervisory Board of NEULAND HAMBACH GmbH, added: “Redeveloping the region is a task that will take generations. What was originally 8500 ha. of opencast mine landscape will be transformed into an attractive and diverse lake environment. Our vision for Neuland Hambach is a location that will live up to its responsibilities. One that will bear its burdens but also seize its opportunities. Establishing this project company for renewables creates exactly that opportunity for us, while expanding our scope for future activities.”

Dr Lars Kulik, CTO Lignite at RWE Power, said: “For at least the next 20 years, the solar farms will provide an ideal interim purpose for the opencast mining areas until the lake at Hambach is completely filled with water. The new plants also create prospects for employees at RWE Power, who are already contributing the knowledge and experience they have gained from decades of safe and reliable electricity generation to the construction and operation of wind and solar farms.”

