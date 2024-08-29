MET Group inaugurates new solar park

MET Group has inaugurated its second solar power plant in the Eastern Hungarian town of Kaba. The ‘MET Kaba II Solar Park’ site covers an area of 31 ha. in which more than 33 000 solar panels have been installed.

The photovoltaic project is a result of an in-house, greenfield project development effort launched after the commissioning of the first MET Kaba Solar Park (KSP) in 2021. The Kaba II Solar Park project is adjacent to the KSP site and leverages on the existing grid connection infrastructure.

The Kaba II solar project is situated in the Eastern part of Hungary. The plant incorporates the latest technology and has an expected lifetime of at least 30 years. The 23.4 MWp (DC) power generated is sufficient to supply approximately 13 000 local households.

Clive Turton, Executive Chairman of MET Group’s Green Assets Division, and Mayor of Kaba Emma Szegi made speeches at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Clive Turton explained: “Solar energy has grown significantly in recent years in Hungary, with solar generation reaching around 19,5% of total power generation in 2023 and around 33% of the energy mix today. Solar power is low-cost, abundant and 100% sustainable and will make a huge contribution to the energy transition across Europe and the world. I am very pleased that MET is playing a big part in this transition with the Kaba project and with our other solar, wind and battery storage projects.”

In parallel with the event, a rainwater retention gardening solution in the yard of the local kindergarten was unveiled. In the framework of the ‘MET Farm’ CSR programme, the energy company targets kindergarten communities through education on sustainability as well as specific improvements. The worryingly long summer drought has made the sample project even more relevant, as the collected rainwater is now stored in tanks, used to water the gardens and fill the garden pond – instead of being lost into the drains.

Sándor Szilágyi, Director of the engineering firm Brillfield, which carried out the garden conversion project, added: “The power of the sun and wind is already being harnessed at an industrial level, but we must not forget the smart use of an equally important natural resource – rainwater. However, while the former can be managed using standardised technologies, the optimal solution for rainwater management must always be tailored to the specificities of each site.”

