EDF power solutions awarded solar PV power project in Saudi Arabia

EDF power solutions and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) have signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for the development of the Samtah solar photovoltaics (PV) power project.

Located in the Jazan Province, in the southwest part of the country, the project will be developed, financed, built, owned, and operated by a consortium formed by SEC and EDF power solutions. Once operational in 4Q27, the 600 MW Samtah solar power project will supply renewable electricity to more than 100 000 homes each year and is expected to avoid over 1.1 million tpy of carbon-dioxide emissions.

Omar Al-Daweesh, CEO of EDF power solutions KSA, said: “The award of the Samtah solar project marks another significant milestone in EDF power solutions’ longstanding partnership with the Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Power Procurement Company. Leveraging extensive technical expertise and deep local knowledge, this project underscores our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy ambitions while maintaining high environmental and social standards.”

