Pele Green launches Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant

Pele Green Energy (PGE) has announced that it has reached financial close of the Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant for the Glencore Merafe Venture’s operations in the Free State province. This African renewable energy project marks a significant milestone for both PGE and South Africa’s energy landscape, solidifying the company’s position as a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the country.

The Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant, a 100 MW facility located 4 km southwest of Theunissen in the Masilonyana Local Municipality, contributes to South Africa's clean energy future. PGE is the lead sponsor of the plant, which will provide clean, reliable, and sustainable power for Glencore Merafe Ferrochrome smelters in South Africa. This launch is particularly significant as it is the first utility scale project closed by a sole sponsor and single IPP in South Africa. This achievement represents another milestone in PGE’s vision of becoming a pioneering force in renewable energy.

Gqi Raoleka, CEO of Pele Green Energy, commented: “Glencore Merafe Venture’s approach with this project has shown a dedicated commitment to addressing its Scope II emissions from industrial operations, signifying how sustainable practices are crucial to the future of mining. This partnership underscores a shared vision for a low-carbon future,” he continued, “Glencore Merafe Venture’s dedication to reducing their environmental impact and choosing to do so in partnership with a South African IPP demonstrates a joint perspective with our goals at Pele Green Energy. We are excited to be part of achieving these critical sustainability milestones for this industry.

The project aligns with South Africa's commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national energy targets. It also shines a spotlight on the South African IPPs and the industry that has developed since the inception of the state-led South African Independent Power Producers Programme. By reducing carbon emissions and increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix, the Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant is essential in achieving South Africa’s low-carbon future.”

Adhila Mayet, Head of Project Development at Pele Green Energy, added: “The Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant is more than just a power generation facility — it is an engine of economic growth and a catalyst for job creation. With construction and operational phases creating numerous employment opportunities, the project will benefit local communities, contributing to infrastructure development and long-term socio-economic prosperity.”

“We are very excited to announce this development at Glencore Merafe Venture. This solar project is in keeping with Glencore’s Purpose of responsibly sourcing the commodities that advance everyday life and supports the Venture’s broader climate strategy,” explained Japie Fullard, Glencore Ferroalloys CEO.

The Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant exemplifies the company's leadership in the renewable energy sector and its ongoing dedication to sustainability, innovation, and positive social impact. Pele Green Energy remains committed to driving South Africa’s energy transition.

