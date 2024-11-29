Trinasolar celebrates an efficiency record for n-type TOPCon Cells

Trinasolar announced that its industrial, larger-area 350.4 cm² n-type bifacial TOPCon solar cells achieved 26.58% efficiency, setting a new record for large-area industrial TOPCon solar cells. This has been certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC), Germany.

This marks the 28th time Trinasolar has established and surpassed the world record in cell/module conversion efficiency or output power, further underscoring the company’s strong innovation capabilities.

The record-breaking solar cell used an innovative rectangle wafer design first invented by Trinasolar. The substrate is an n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime. By integrating with tunnel oxide passivating contact, advanced boron-doped emitter, advanced light trapping, and very fine line printing technologies, the front side efficiency reaches 26.58% for this industrial-size bifacial n-type TOPCon cell.

"We are pleased to announce the wonderful result achieved by our research team," said Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO at Trinasolar, "This achievement demonstrates the strong technical potential of TOPCon solar cells. Trinasolar will continue to invest in the R&D of TOPCon solar cells and modules, making TOPCon the most competitive technology while strengthening intellectual property protection and keeping advanced technologies firmly in our hands."

In October, Trinasolar announced that its industrial, larger-area 210×182 mm² n-type bifacial TOPCon cell achieved an efficiency of 25.9%, breaking the 7-year-long world record created by Fraunhofer. It has taken Trinasolar a month to increase the efficiency of the TOPCon solar cell from 25.9% to 26.58%. This achievement indicates the potential of TOPCon solar cells and further solidifies Trinasolar’s leadership in the PV industry.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!