Innova completes sale of Ducklington solar to Schroders Greencoat

Innova has completed the sale of their Oxfordshire-based Ducklington solar, a 27.5 MWp solar array, to Schroders Greencoat.

The site secured planning consent in March 2022. Construction is due to commence in 1Q25, with generation targeted for early 2026. The project was also awarded a contract for difference (CfD) in allocation round 6 (AR6) in September 2024, alongside five of Innova’s other solar projects. Once energised, Ducklington solar is anticipated to save approximately 11 600 tpy of carbon.

Ducklington is Innova’s fifth solar project to be sold to Schroders Greencoat, and represents a total of over 110 MWp within the investment partnership to date. This follows the sale of Stokeford solar park (28.5 MWp) in November 2024, and three previous acquisitions as part of the two firms’ joint venture, ISG Renewables, including Carn Nicholas (10 MWp), Bicker Fen solar park (22.6 MWp), and Elms Farm solar park (27.8 MWp).

Christian Miller, Investment Manager at Innova, commented: “It is with pleasure that we announce the divestment of our fifth project from our DNO pipeline to a Schroders Greencoat managed fund. This acquisition represents over 110 MW of solar projects now sold to Schroders Greencoat as investment partners, which contributes towards the UK’s net-zero target.

Matt Yard, Co-Head of Solar and Storage at Schroders Greencoat, noted: “We are delighted to be partnering with Innova on another solar project in the UK which will go into construction this year in Oxfordshire. The CfD-backed project underscores the importance delivering long-term, inflation-linked returns for investors while also accelerating the UK’s transition to a low-carbon future. The Ducklington solar project is an example of how Schroders Greencoat continues to invest in locally-focused infrastructure, and has been acquired by six Local Government Pension Schemes: Avon, Cornwall, Devon, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, and Wiltshire (all members of the Brunel Pension Partnership), via the Schroders Greencoat Wessex Gardens fund.”

