TLT has advised Luminous Energy on the sale of the Duxhurst solar farm, near Reigate in Surrey, to Enviromena.

Luminous Energy is a leading developer and operator of international solar and storage projects with a portfolio of high quality-projects delivered and in development across the UK, the US, Australia, and Germany.

Luminous Energy originated the Duxhurst project in 2021 and obtained planning consent from Reigate and Banstead Borough Council in 2023. The project was then awarded a 15-year contract for difference, guaranteeing a long-term, government backed contract which provides revenue certainty. The project is forecasted to generate over 26 500 MWh of clean electricity each year, enough to power the equivalent of more than 9800 UK homes annually and to avoid over 4600 tpy of carbon emissions. The project is expected to be energised in summer 2027.

In addition, an independent ecologist has assessed the site as having a 15% biodiversity net gain, with proposed wildflower meadows, native tree belts, scrub strips and the renovation of two degraded ponds to create habitat for great crested newts. A novel feature of the transaction was a deferred consideration mechanism linked to the future sale of biodiversity net gain credits.

TLT's Future Energy team advised on the corporate and real estate aspects of the transaction. The Corporate Future Energy team was led by Peter Dunn, Managing Associate, with support from Amalia Cretu, Trainee. The Real Estate team was led by Lowri Randall, Legal Director, with support from James Johnson, Managing Associate.

Dunn said: “This transaction reflects the continuing strength of the UK renewables sector and the increased sophistication of projects coming to market.

“Our team brings deep expertise across solar, storage and wider energy infrastructure, and we’re proud to have supported Luminous Energy on a transaction that will allow them to reinvest sale proceeds into growing their international presence and pipeline, as well as building, owning, and operating projects of their own.”

Jolyon Orchard, Founder and CEO at Luminous Energy, added: “This is another example of a solar farm developed in-house by Luminous Energy which is a testament to our ability to originate and develop world class solar farms which make a meaningful contribution towards decarbonising our electricity system and fighting against climate change.”

Guy Lavarack, Chief Investment Officer who led the transaction for Luminous Energy, concluded: “We are grateful to TLT for their support on this transaction. Their Future Energy team brought a strong understanding of the sector, combined with a rigorous and detail-focused approach throughout the process. Their expertise and collaborative way of working were instrumental in helping us achieve a successful outcome.”

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