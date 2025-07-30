BOOM Power receives planning permissions for Carr Farm solar farm

BOOM Power has announced that planning permission has been granted on appeal for the development of Carr Farm solar farm, a 49.9 MW renewable energy project located at Carr Lane, Tickton, near Beverley. The site, approximately 1.6 km east of Beverley and 0.9 km southeast of Tickton, will generate enough renewable electricity to power around 15 000 homes annually.

The project is a joint venture with BOOM Power's partners, Albanwise Synergy, a leading renewable energy developer known for delivering sustainable, community-focused clean energy projects across the UK. Together, the companies have collaborated closely throughout the appeal process, combining expertise to advance the ap-plication and engage effectively with stakeholders, demonstrating a shared commitment to creating a greener future.

The primary consideration at appeal was the impact on the local character and appearance of the countryside, particularly cumulative effects alongside nearby solar farms. While the inspector recognised that the development would cause moderate harm to the countryside’s character, this was outweighed by the substantial benefits the scheme delivers.

Carr Farm solar farm will make a significant contribution to mitigating climate change and aligns with East Riding Council’s declared Climate Emergency and ambition to reach net zero by 2050. Furthermore, the development will provide a biodiversity net gain of 166.47% in area habitat units and 88.68% in hedgerow units, improving local ecological value. Alongside environmental benefits, the project will deliver important economic advantages to the local community, particularly during construction, as well as ongoing business rates contributions.

The appeal decision confirms that the scheme complies with national and local policies emphasising the urgent need to expand renewable energy generation to meet both national and local goals.

Mark Hogan, Founder of BOOM Power, said: “We are delighted to be in joint venture with Albanwise Synergy on Carr Farm solar farm, marking a crucial advancement in expanding clean energy infrastructure in the region. This project reinforces the importance of renewable energy in meeting the UK’s ambitious climate targets, while thoughtfully addressing environmental and community concerns. Our continued success in securing planning permission highlights the strength of our collaborative and conscientious approach to sustainable development.”

Paul Hanson, CEO for Albanwise Synergy, added: “This successful appeal is a testament to the strong and collaborative joint venture between BOOM Power and Albanwise Synergy. We are proud to be delivering a project that not only generates significant clean energy but also enhances biodiversity and benefits the local economy. We look forward to progressing construction and working closely with the community throughout the project’s lifespan.”

