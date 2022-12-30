OX2 wins auctions for solar and energy storage projects in Poland

OX2 has won auctions in Poland for a solar farm with a total installed capacity of up to 100 MW and an energy storage project with a capacity of 50 MW.

Both projects are part of OX2’s portfolio and will now move forward. The solar farm that will have an installed capacity of up to 100 MW will be one of the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. Start of construction is planned for 2023.

The energy storage project will be situated in southern Poland and have a capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh.

“This is very good news and we look forward to realising another solar farm and our first energy storage project in Poland. It is a very dynamic market and we will continue to invest and expand our portfolio of projects there,” said Paul Stormoen, CEO of OX2.

The results of the auction strengthens OX2’s position in the Polish market. OX2 develops and constructs solar farms, wind farms, and developing new technologies, such as energy storage. OX2’s total project portfolio is Poland is approximately 2.5 GW.

