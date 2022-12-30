Voltalia expands in Uzbekistan

In July 2022, Voltalia entered a tender, sponsored by the World Bank through the IFC Scaling Solar Program, for a new solar plant in Uch-Uchak in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan. Voltalia has been notified by the government of Uzbekistan that it has submitted the winning bid for this new 123 MW plant (100 MWAC).

The proposed site is located near the Turkmen border in the western Uzbek province of Khorezm, approximately 150 km southeast from the provincial capital Urgentch and approximately 900 km west of the nation’s capital Tashkent. The solar plant will use the latest available technology, with high performance bi-facial panels mounted on trackers. With commissioning scheduled for 2024, the contract will include the design, construction, financing, ownership, operation, and maintenance of the power plant and the design, financing, and construction of the purchases interconnection facilities.

This investment will be financed by project debt and will be supported by the leading development finance institutions in the region. Uzbekistan’s renewables deployment plan targets the development of 12 GW of solar and wind capacity by 2030, and this investment in Khorezm will contribute to reaching the ambitious targets set by the Uzbek government.

“Following the signing of an innovative partnership agreement with the government of Uzbekistan in November, we are extremely pleased to have won this 123 MW solar tender today. Uzbekistan will be one of Voltalia’s key markets going forward, and we are proud to support the country in reaching its ambitious 2030 targets, substantially increasing the country’s renewable electricity production and its energy independence,” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

