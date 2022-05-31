Conrad Energy solar project receives planning approval

Conrad Energy has announced that its first significant strategic solar development has been awarded planning approval. Larport Solar Farm, UK, an installation which will provide a way of delivering clean power to the equivalent of more than 11 000 homes, has been unanimously approved for build out by Herefordshire County Council.

“Solar power is increasingly important as we strive both as a nation and as individual counties to achieve net zero greenhouse (GHG) gas emissions by 2050. The site will save 9432 kg/y of CO 2 emissions, a substantial contribution towards the county’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030,” said Chris Shears, Development Director. “This exciting development leverages the solar experience of our team and reflects our vision for Conrad Energy as a full-service power solutions provider, supporting both the grid as well as commercial and industrial customers.”

The design of the development has been shaped by consultations with the local community and will create a significant biodiversity net gain, with 40 ha. of native wildflower grassland being created.

During the planning meeting, the Chair of Herefordshire Planning and Regulatory Committee, Councillor Terry James, said the consultation between the applicant and the two parish councils before the bid was submitted “had been an exemplar”.

Planning committee Vice-Chairman Councillor Paul Rone described the proposal as “one of the most important that’s come before me, and a big decision for us to make”.

Larport Solar Farm further demonstrates the commitment of Conrad Energy in supporting the UK’s energy transition through owning and operating flexible power generation and storage assets as well as providing route to market services for similar plants and renewable power projects.

