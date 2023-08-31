Soltec supplies tracker to CET Brazil

Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has signed an agreement with CET Brazil to supply 412 MW of its double-row SFOne tracker in a project in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

This project will feature Soltec’s SFOne trackers with a 1-in-vertical configuration. This solar tracker allows for maximising energy efficiency and minimising visual impact due to its smaller size compared to other solar tracker configurations.

The plant will have a total of 6394 SFOne solar trackers and 741 704 modules. Additionally, the commissioning of this project will prevent the emission of 775 000 t of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, contributing to the reduction of environmental impact and pollution in the area. The energy generated by this plant is equivalent to the energy needed to power around 300 000 households.

“Brazil is one of the markets where we have worked the most throughout our history and has a significant role in the energy transition. We are proud to work with CET Brazil, a new client for us, and we hope to continue collaborating on many more successful projects,” explained Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.

