Bpifrance invests in Technip Energies

Bpifrance is investing US$100 million in Technip Energies, strengthening its current stake to approximately 7% of the company's share capital to become a long-term reference shareholder, supporting its energy transition-focused strategy.

This investment is made within the framework of the agreements concluded between Bpifrance and TechnipFMC.

Nicolas Dufourcq, Bpifrance Chief Executive Officer declared: "We welcome the very good conditions of Technip Energies’ market entry, which marks the take-off of one of France's leading engineering and technology actors with global reach. Bpifrance’s increase in capital illustrates our confidence in Technip Energies' diversification strategy and in its positioning resolutely focused on accelerating the energy transition, which creates sustainable value."

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies stated: “We are delighted to see Bpifrance increase their shareholding in our newly-listed company, which builds on a trustful and long-standing relationship. This is a clear endorsement of our operational robustness and vision to accelerate the journey to a low carbon society”.

