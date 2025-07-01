Industry-backed guidance defines performance limits of subsea cables for offshore wind

A standardised approach for quantifying the mechanical limits of subsea cables has been published, addressing uncertainty in the offshore industry on the performance limits of subsea cables.

Developed by offshore wind industry leaders – representing 85% of global capacity either in operation or under construction – and the Carbon Trust, the guidelines propose a performance testing approach to defining mechanical limits, supported by a ‘safety factor philosophy’ and associated design and test methodology that enhances confidence in cable design and specification.??

The Mechanical Limitations (MecLim) project based its findings on a combination of physical testing and modelling. This covered the key stages of a cable’s operational lifecycle: installation, normal operation, and abnormal operation, where a system is working beyond its normal limits but is still within the limits designed to handle unexpected or accidental loads.??

Subsea cable manufacturers, installers, and purchasers will be able to use the guidance to safely extend cable installation windows, which are seasonal and location specific. Installation of the cables will also be streamlined, meaning vessels can be in the right place at the right time, making it more cost effective and reducing the average cost of generating electricity over the cable’s lifetime.??

Jan Matthiesen, the Carbon Trust, said:?“The offshore wind industry has needed a proven method to define the mechanical limits of subsea cables to improve safety and efficiency as this vital source of renewable energy expands globally.

?“Establishing a code/guidance developed by industry experts and underpinned by a safety factor philosophy will help the design process, installation, maintenance and handling throughout the lifespan of the subsea cables.”

Caitriona Killeen, Consultant Engineer, Wood, added: “Defining mechanical limits based on the performance capacity of subsea cables offers many potential benefits for the offshore wind industry, including the expansion of installation weather windows.?

“This guideline aims to provide a standardised methodology for defining key mechanical limits of subsea cables. It is designed to be used alongside existing testing and modelling methods to enhance understanding and align the interpretation of these limits within the industry.”??

The guideline includes methodology, procedures, criteria, and documentation requirements through:?

Performance testing approach: Performance testing is recommended when determining the actual mechanical capability of cables rather than conformance testing alone, which existing mechanical limits are based on.?

Safety factor philosophy: Considering the key stages of a cable’s lifecycle, this introduces a consistent framework for applying safety factors to mechanical limits at each stage, to improve transparency and comparability across manufacturers. The guidelines apply to parameters including minimum bending radius; sidewall pressure, tension, compression and crush load limits; impact capacity; and bending stiffness.?

Modelling flexibility: Guidelines on numerical modelling support the use of var-ious modelling techniques for testing, providing guidance on key variables, component interactions, and uncertainties.?

Enhancing existing cable tests: Several improvements are proposed including adaptation of the tensile bending test, including four-point testing as industry-standard, and testing at varying temperatures and displacement rates to best represent operating conditions.

