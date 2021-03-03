Trelleborg Offshore UK announces management buyout

Trelleborg Offshore UK Ltd announced yesterday a management buyout of the UK, Skelmersdale-based business from the parent Trelleborg Group with financing provided by Praetura Corporate Finance.

New owners, Alan Burgess and John Drury, expect that the buyout will renew focus and improve performance towards the company’s key customers in the oil and gas and offshore renewables sectors, delivering class-leading subsea buoyancy and bend protection solutions.

In a nod to its pre-Trelleborg roots, the new business will be re-named CRP Subsea Limited.

