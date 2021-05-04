FPP’s floating wind project to be financed by tax credits

Floating Power Plant (FPP) has secured €17.65 million in R&D tax credits for an offshore floating wind and wave project at PLOCAN off the coast of the Canary Islands. This will help finance the demonstrator project currently in development.

The initial three years of anticipated expenses associated with FPP’s demonstrator project have been approved by the Spanish Tax Agency as qualifying for the country’s R&D tax credit programme.

Chris McConville, FPP General Manager, says:

“This is a major milestone in the realisation of the project, for which design and development are well under way. The security of knowing that the planned project is eligible for this support allows us to progress with confidence towards the final investment decision planned for later this year.”

The demonstrator will have a total power capacity of 5 MW from a combination of wind and wave power and is expected to be in operation for up to 10 years. This will be the world’s first multi-MW hybrid floating wind and wave energy system.

Chris McConville adds:

“The project forms a key part of FPP’s continued growth strategy, providing the bankability needed to realise the significant commercial pipeline under development.”

As well as validating the performance of the hybrid system, the FPP Canarias project will provide a centre for future developments, such as trialling new sensors, control algorithms or materials, prior to their use on commercial units.

The project will also receive revenue from the power generated, which will be delivered to the grid in Gran Canaria.

Chris McConville notes:

“We want to thank the innovation consultant Incotec, who have helped us secure one of the largest ever binding R&D tax credit agreements.”

Project facts

The tax credit amounts to exactly €17 654 522 of expenses in the first years of the project.

It has been given to FPP Canarias S.L.U., a wholly owned subsidiary of FPP tasked with delivering the company’s demonstrator and R&D centre at PLOCAN.

It has been approved in full.

