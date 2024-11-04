Solar Battle of the Bands returns, co-hosted by ISENA and the California Solar & Storage Association

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the industry’s flagship solar and storage event, is partnering with the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) to bring back a well-loved solar industry event, Solar Battle of the Bands (SBOB). As the official After Party of IESNA 2025, SBOB will be held on 26 February 2025 at Moonshine Flats in San Diego, California, the US.

“We’re thrilled to be working with CALSSA again on an event – SBOB – that has been an integral part of Intersolar’s history and that we know will be a must-attend part of IESNA 2025,” said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. “Not only will you be able to listen to talented musicians from the solar industry and network with your peers, by attending you’ll also be supporting the important work CALSSA does advocating for California’s solar and storage industry.”

Thoughtfully developed to connect, refuel, and entertain IESNA attendees and local clean energy professionals and advocates, the After Party begins with a dedicated networking mixer before transitioning into the Solar Battle of the Bands live music event. The crowd-favourite concert will feature bands from different solar companies, highlighting the talented musicians whose professional work supports the solar and storage industry.

“The best solar party of the year is back!” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, Executive Director, California Solar & Storage Association. “No one in the solar industry is in it just for the money. We are all in it for the cause and there’s nothing like music to bring us all together to celebrate our shared vision and collective hard work building the most powerful form of clean energy in America.”