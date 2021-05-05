AYOP welcomes 100th member

Amsterdam IJmuiden Offshore Ports (AYOP) has welcomed its 100th member as the network association for offshore energy continues its rapid growth. The honour of becoming the centenary member went to TenneT, the only legally appointed grid operator at sea. It was a tight race with a significant number of new members joining AYOP in recent weeks.

AYOP is an association for companies, regional government authorities and knowledge and research institutes active in offshore oil and gas and wind energy in the North Sea Canal region. Other members who have joined recently include WorldEmp, SEW Energy, Van Oord Offshore Wind, Topshore, Neptune Energy and Nautilus Port Services.

The member network has become a comprehensive ecosystem as AYOP connects people to share knowledge and mutually develop future-proof solutions that contribute to the energy transition. AYOP members have a strong focus on offshore wind maintenance (including cable logistics), boring projects for gas exploration, revisions on and maintenance of work vessels and platforms, and the dismantling of offshore assets and ships. They also include logistical service providers, human resources companies and facility services with expertise in the offshore sector such as caterers and hotels.

TenneT is active in the region with the construction and operation of electrical connections between the windmill parks at sea and the high-voltage grid on land. The company will be responsible in the years ahead for building the infrastructure required to transfer thousands of MW of offshore wind energy onshore.



Dick Lagerweij, Project Director of the Hollandse Kust.

Dick Lagerweij, Project Director of the Hollandse Kust (north) (west Alpha), sees AYOP as an especially relevant knowledge network for TenneT. “The TenneT projects for Hollandse Kust North and West have joined due to the ideal network of members with a focus on the IJmond region. The connection to the region in which we will be working daily with our sub-contractors in the coming years is of vital importance to TenneT. This is why we have chosen to join AYOP where we can get to know each other and share valuable knowledge and experience.”

The centenary of membership was unveiled at a special AYOP Business Call for members at which TenneT and the other new members introduced themselves. The call also featured a ‘100 members’ video made by the members in which they celebrated this milestone.

