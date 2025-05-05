All-Energy 2025: A feast of offshore wind learning on offer

The UK government’s Clean Power 2030 mission lies at the heart of the UK’s largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference – All-Energy 2025, owned and organised by RX. Being held at Glasgow’s SEC on 14 – 15 May, it is free to attend for all with relevant business or academic interests. Offshore wind conference sessions and show floor presentations will run through the two days.

Following compelling opening plenary sessions on both days the first featuring political keynotes addresses from the Deputy First Minister of Scotland, Kate Forbes MSP, and the UK’s Energy Minister, Michael Shanks MP, and the second, Chris Stark CBE, the Head of UK’s Mission for Clean Power, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, All-Energy’s conference divides into 11 parallel sessions and seven show floor theatres.

There are six 90-minute offshore wind sessions in the main conference plus a lunchtime ‘fireside chat’ on Thursday 15 May involving Tim Pick MBE, Commissioner, Clean Power 2030 Advisory Commission; and Chair, Offshore Wind Growth Partnership; and a compelling two-day show floor theatre programme.

All-Energy’s Headline Sponsor, Shepherd and Wedderburn, creates two ses-sions for the offshore wind conference stream. The first looks at ‘Offshore Wind 2024: A Year in Turmoil – How do we get back on track?’ discussing the challenges the industry has faced in the last 12 months and at some of the global issues including politics and confidence in the supply chain.

Chaired by Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Colin Innes, the panellists – Charlie Jordan, CEO, ScottishPower Renewables; Claire Mack, Co-Chair of the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) and Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables; Jonathan Cole, Chair of GWEC; Isla Robb, Director of Offshore Renewables at the Energy Transition Zone, and Una Brosnan of Innovative Climate Solutions – will consider how the industry can get back on track and deliver for the UK.

Attention then moves to ports in ’Are we there yet? The long port infrastructure journey’ with National Wealth Fund’s Colin Hudson; Global Energy Group’s Iain Sinclair; Gillian Morrison from Crown Estate Scotland; Lewis Gillies of Haventus; and Susie Lind of BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership and Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Clare Foster in the Chair.

Other sessions look at ‘Floating wind – a strategic opportunity for the UK’s clean power future’ devised by Flotation and chaired by its Chief Executive, Lord Nicol Stephen; and ‘Powering Safety: Energise your Workforce with the next Evolution in Safety’ held in association with IMCA with Lisbeth Norup Frømling, Senior Vice President QHSE Ørsted and Chair of G+, amongst the speakers. The final offshore wind session in the Lomond Auditoirum is ‘Harnessing Ocean Renewable Energy: Technology solutions for a resilient green hydrogen local supply chain’ with Myrtle Dawes, CEO, Net Zero Technology Centre chairing.

The Marine and Offshore Wind Directorates of the Scottish Government com-bine resources to produce a packed 90-minute session (on 14 May) chaired by Zoe Crutchfield, Head of the Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team, devoted to ‘Working together to deliver Net Zero’. This involves 10 speakers looking at the National Marine Plan 2, the Sectoral Marine Plan, the Strategic Compensation and Marine Recovery Fund; and the Scottish Marine Energy Research (ScotMER) Programme update. An update from operations (offshore wind, wave and tide, ports and harbours) follows; and the session draws to a close with a panel comprising three Scottish Government Marine and Offshore Wind Deputy Directors.

The show floor theatre programme spotlights case histories, technology and innovations. On 15 May, a whole morning in the Wind Theatre (which looks at both on and offshore challenges and opportunities) sees The Society for Underwater Technology (All-Energy’s Learned Society Patron) and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult stage an introduction to key topics in offshore systems, focusing on the requirements, analysis methods, and dependencies of moorings and cables. In a dozen bite sized chunks, it delves into the critical considerations for designing and implementing these systems, followed by discussions on the latest technologies and emerging solutions that are shaping the future of mooring systems and their components.

All-Energy’s headline sponsor, Shepherd and Wedderburn, celebrates its 11th year in the role; other sponsors include Noventa, Hitachi Energy UK, Statkraft, SEFC, Black & Veatch, SGS, Flexitricity, AMSC, XING Mobility Inc., and the University of Sheffield. Glasgow Convention Bureau is All-Energy’s official partner; and The Society for Underwater Technology is its Learned Society Patron. All combine to make this year’s show, set right in the middle of Glasgow’s Climate Week, and during Glasgow’s 850 year celebrations, a very special two days.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.