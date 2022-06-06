New directors join AREG board

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has appointed five new board members as it further strengthens its support to members and promotes the North-east of Scotland as a destination for the production and use of renewable energy.

The new board directors will help to guide AREG in its next stage of development following a significant 68% increase in membership in the last year.

The board members were appointed following nominations from its 230 member companies and a ballot of candidates. They are:

Sven van den Bedem, Energy Transition Manager, Shell: He brings over 17 years of energy leadership experience, and has headed large scale decarbonisation and renewables projects, and is helping to transition the business towards net zero.

Nassima Brown, Co-founder and Director of Business Strategy, Fennex: She brings significant global energy sector experience with a career spanning over 20 years in nine different countries, and expertise in AI and cloud computing technology as Fennex accelerates digital transformation in the sector.

Jason Hendry, Managing Director for England and Renewables Strategy, Peterson: He has 25 years’ experience in managing operations in highly regulated industries. He oversees the provision of logistics support to offshore assets and is responsible for developing and progressing the company’s renewables strategy globally.

Rodney Hutchison, Legal Director, MacRoberts LLP: He previously acted as company secretary and general legal counsel for AREG, and brings over 20 years’ experience as a commercial lawyer, supporting the transition of energy businesses.

Alfonso Martinez-Felipe, Senior Lecturer, University of Aberdeen: He is the author of 48 peer-reviewed research papers. He is Senior Advisor of the PrototAU student engineering team, and hydrogen champion at the Centre for Energy Transition, and is a vocal promoter of new and cleaner technologies.

The new appointees join existing board directors Jean Morrison (Chair), Gordon McIntosh, and Philip Bell. Aberdeen City Council will also be appointing a representative.

Jean Morrison, Chair of AREG, said: “We are privileged to have a diverse and talented group of renewable industry leaders at the helm of our not-for-profit organisation, and we anticipate that the diverse experience of our new board members will add significant value at this important time for the energy sector as we work together to achieve net zero targets.”

